Filmmaker Jayaraaj And Gopi Join Hands For Major Malayalam Project, Deets Inside

New Delhi: After the critical and commercial success of the Prithviraj Sukumaran and Asif Ali thriller 'Kaapa', Yoodlee films begin the shoot of another Malayalam film. This new film brings together acclaimed director Jayaraaj and actor Suresh Gopi. The duo had memorably collaborated in the 1997 hit 'Kaliyattam' which had undertones of a Shakespearean tragedy, was a major cinematic milestone and had won them both a National Award each.

Both Jayaraaj & Suresh Gopi are ready to join hands again as they collaborate after 27 years in a yet-to-be-named Yoodlee film that will also feature stars like Shine Tom Chacko, Aneswara Ranjan and B.S Avinash of 'KGF-Chapter 2' fame.

Says Jayaraaj, "Both of us were looking for a good script to collaborate again and we are really happy we finally have one. We are glad that Yoodlee films saw merit in this project and are on board. The shoot has started and everyone is thrilled about how the story is shaping up. We are all doing our best to create what we hope will be a landmark film."

Agrees Suresh Gopi and adds, "With time, both Jayaraaj and I have amassed a lot of experience but memories of 'Kaliyattam' have remained with us and even in the hearts of the audience. The desire to create another milestone has remained with us and we finally have a perfect script. I am looking forward to working with a very talented cast and crew."

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. Vice President –of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd, "We have wanted to work with the combo of Jayaraaj and Suresh Gopi for a while and when this film came to us, we decided to make it without second thoughts. We are sure this film will give the audience an experience to remember."