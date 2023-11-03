NEW DELHI: As we stroll down memory lane this Flashback Friday, it's impossible not to reminisce about the times when the charismatic Allu Arjun graced the silver screen with his electrifying presence and left an indelible mark on our hearts. The actor, fondly known as the "Stylish Star" of Tollywood, has an impressive filmography filled with iconic films. Let's take a look at some of his memorable cinematic gems.

1. Pushpa: The Rise (2021)

Allu Arjun's portrayal of the rugged and ruthless Pushpa Raj in this blockbuster created waves in the film industry and across the globe. The film's historic success and the actor's unforgettable performance and swag make it a recent addition to his list of iconic movies.

2. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020)

This family entertainer, featuring Allu Arjun in the lead role, was a massive hit. His impeccable comic timing and dance moves, combined with an engaging storyline, turned it into an instant classic.

3. Arya 1 and 2 (2004, 2009)

'Arya' and its sequel 'Arya 2' are where the journey of the "Stylish Star" began. Allu Arjun's charismatic performances and captivating love stories in these films made him a fan favorite.

4. S/O Satyamurthy (2015)

The versatile actor's portrayal of Viraj Anand in this family drama was not just stylish but also heartwarming. The film touched upon various emotions and showcased his acting versatility.

5. Julayi (2012)

'Julayi' was a blend of action and comedy, and Allu Arjun's energetic performance as Ravi left the audience in splits. It's one of those films that you can watch repeatedly and never get tired of.

6. Sarrainodu (2016)

In 'Sarrainodu,' Allu Arjun played the role of an ex-military officer who takes on the bad guys. The film's high-octane action sequences and his fierce avatar made it a blockbuster hit.

7. Duvvada Jagannadham (2017)

Known for his versatility, Allu Arjun's role as a Brahmin cook who turns into a vigilante was a refreshing departure. The film was a blockbuster for its unique concept and his commendable performance.