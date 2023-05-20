Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Team RRR Shares Special Note For Their ‘Bheem’

Happy birthday, Jr NTR (Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr). The actor turns 40 today. The South superstar has become a global sensation. Thanks to his electrifying track Naatu Naatu, from the film RRR, which won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. Well, yes, wishes are coming in from all corners of the world for their favourite superstar. Jr NTR's die-hard fans consider this special day no less than a festival. While some reach the actor's residence to extend their wishes, many others take up service activities in their areas. Joining the wishing spree on his big day, team RRR wished their beloved 'Bheem' with a special note on Twitter. In its post, Team RRR shared a picture of the South hero with a 'Happy Birthday' text in the background. "Wishing our BHEEM, Jr NTR a very Happy Birthday. Best wishes to all your future projects. #HappyBirthdayNTR," the account wrote in the caption. In the SS Rajamouli directorial, Jr NTR portrayed the role of Komaram Bheem, a revolutionary leader in British India. The film also stars Ram Charan in the lead role.

Meanwhile, the makers of Jr NTR's upcoming Telugu film, Devara, have unveiled the actor’s first look. The film was so far dubbed NTR 30. The first look poster was released on the eve of Jr NTR’s birthday.

Jr NTR is reuniting with director Koratala Siva for Devara after their 2016 film, Janatha Garage. In the poster, Jr NTR can be seen holding a blood-soaked spear and the movie is said to be packed with action. The film will mark the Telugu debut of Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Produced by Hari Krishna K. of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts, the film is expected to release on April 5, 2024.

Jr NTR will also team up with filmmaker Vetrimaaran for a yet-to-be-titled movie. The actor is also part of War 2. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff