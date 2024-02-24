New Delhi: Post the immense success of his last release ‘Hi Nanna’, Natural Star Nani is back to entertaining audiences with his highly anticipated upcoming action spectacle ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’. Helmed by Vivek Athreya and Produced by D. V. V. Danayya under DVV Entertainment, the film’s second key schedule was recently wrapped up and now on the special occasion of Nani’s birthday today, makers have dropped the official glimpse of ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’. A multilingual release, the film will be out in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.

Speaking of the official glimpse of ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’, the same has opened to a heartening response from netizens all across. Packed with high-octane action sequences and intense vibes, the one-and-a-half-minute video introduces Natural Star Nani as ‘Surya’, showcasing his prowess as an action star. Towards the end of the glimpse, audiences witness S. J. Suryah as a police officer saying ‘Happy Birthday Brother’ with a devilish laugh, leaving netizens truly excited.

Guaranteeing delightful entertainment, along with the official glimpse, a new poster of Birthday star Nani was unveiled by DVV Entertainment. The makers wrote, “Happy Birthday Brother….@NameIsNani.. Here's our MASS treat for all... #SaripodhaaSanivaaramGlimpse”

Interestingly, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ marks Vivek Athreya and Nani’s second collaboration after ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ in 2022.

An action entertainer, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ written and directed by Vivek Athreya is scheduled for worldwide release on August 29th, 2024. Produced by D. V. V. Danayya under DVV Entertainment, the film also stars S. J. Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan and S. J. Suryah Sai Kumar P. amongst more in pivotal roles. The film’s music is crafted by Jakes Bejoy, while editing is handled by Karthika Srinivas. Cinematography is managed by Murali G.