Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Black-belt in Karate, most Googled actor-politician, know fun facts about the actor

New Delhi: South superstar Pawan Kalyan celebrates his 50th birthday on Thursday (September 2). The actor turned politician has worked in many Telugu films like Vakeel Saab, Gokulamlo Seeta, Suswagatham, Tholi Prema, Thammudu, Badri, Kushi, Jalsa, Gabbar Singh, Gopala Gopala and Attarintiki Daredi among various others. Check out some interesting facts about the actor.

Pawan Kalyan real name and his family’s filmy connect

Pawan Kalyan's real name is Konidela Kalyan Babu and he is the younger brother of actor-politician Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu. Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and Allu Arjun are Pawan Kalyan’s nephews.

Pawan Kalyan is trained in Karate

Pawan Kalyan holds a black belt in Karate and is also trained in martial arts. The actor has also worked as a stunt coordinator for his films such as Kushi, Teen Maar, and Badri.

Pawan Kalyan and his many vocations

Pawan Kalyan dons many hats. Apart from acting, he is also a director, screenwriter, stunt coordinator, philanthropist, and politician. Pawan made his directorial debut in 2003 with Johnny.

Attarintiki Daredi

Pawan Kalyan's Attarintiki Daredi is one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.

Pawan Kalyan has been married thrice

The south superstar has been married thrice. He first got hitched in 1997 to Nandini and the two parted ways in 2008. The actor got married for the second time in 2009 to Renu Desai and got divorced in 2012. Pawan Kalyan married Anna Lezhneva in 2013 and she is still his wife.

Pawan Kalyan was the first South star to endorse Pepsi

In April 2001, Pawan Kalyan became the first ever South star to become the brand ambassador of Pepsi.

Jana Sena Party

Pawan Kalyan who first entered politics in 2008 as the president of Yuvarajyam,[44] the youth wing of Praja Rajyam Party, that was founded by his brother Chiranjeevi. He however, later quit the party and formed his own political party Jana Sena Party in 2014 and campaigned extensively for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and BJP alliance in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Pawan Kalyan as a Google Trend

Pawan Kalyan became the most Googled celebrity-politician in India in 2014 - after he founded Jana Sena Party.