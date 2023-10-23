trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678774
PRABHAS

Happy Birthday Prabhas: Fans Celebrate The Big Day With Wholesome Gestures

Happy Birthday South Superstar Prabhas: From blood donations to crafting the largest cutouts of the superstar- the devotion of Prabhas' fans, from all across corners show, knows no bounds.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 08:03 AM IST
New Delhi: As Prabhas turns a year older today, we celebrate not just the actor but the incredible bond he shares with his fans. It's no secret that Prabhas has an enormous fan following, and on his special day, these admirers pull out all the stops to show their love and appreciation. From blood donations to crafting the largest cutouts of the superstar- the devotion of Prabhas' fans, from all across corners show, knows no bounds.

Here are 5 instances that prove the superstar boasts of one of the most loyal fandoms, across the world:

1. Birthday celebration in Japan

This is how fans celebrated Prabhas’ birthday in Japan. A group of Japanese fans can be seen celebrating the day with the actor’s most loved characters, also relishing delicious biryani. 

2. Re-release of Chatrapathi in theatres

To mark the day, fans have also made arrangements for the grand re-release of Prabhas’ most loved film, Chatrapathi on the big screens in Telengana and Andhra Pradesh. 

3. Students organize bike rally

Kickstarting the actor’s birthday celebrations 5 days prior, college-going students also organised a bike rally in Hyderabad.

4. Biggest cutout of Salaar

The much-anticipated film of the superstar is all set to hit the big screens in December 2023. For Prabhas’ birthday, fans are mounting the biggest cutout ever, of his grudgy look from Salaar.  

