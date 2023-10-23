Happy Birthday Prabhas: Fans Celebrate The Big Day With Wholesome Gestures
Happy Birthday South Superstar Prabhas: From blood donations to crafting the largest cutouts of the superstar- the devotion of Prabhas' fans, from all across corners show, knows no bounds.
New Delhi: As Prabhas turns a year older today, we celebrate not just the actor but the incredible bond he shares with his fans. It's no secret that Prabhas has an enormous fan following, and on his special day, these admirers pull out all the stops to show their love and appreciation. From blood donations to crafting the largest cutouts of the superstar- the devotion of Prabhas' fans, from all across corners show, knows no bounds.
Here are 5 instances that prove the superstar boasts of one of the most loyal fandoms, across the world:
1. Birthday celebration in Japan
This is how fans celebrated Prabhas’ birthday in Japan. A group of Japanese fans can be seen celebrating the day with the actor’s most loved characters, also relishing delicious biryani.
Rebelstar #Prabhas birthday celebrations have started in Japan
Japanese fans never cease to amaze year after year, we are blessed to have them in our extended family #Salaar#PrabhasBirthdayJapan2023 pic.twitter.com/kYzogSpjvK — Prabhas Trends (@TrendsPrabhas) October 22, 2023
2. Re-release of Chatrapathi in theatres
To mark the day, fans have also made arrangements for the grand re-release of Prabhas’ most loved film, Chatrapathi on the big screens in Telengana and Andhra Pradesh.
Let's celebrate the electrifying and Big Birthday FIESTA of Rebelstar this year with #Chatrapathi4K Re -release pic.twitter.com/FZdDbpDm2Y— Prabhas Trends (@TrendsPrabhas) October 10, 2023
3. Students organize bike rally
Kickstarting the actor’s birthday celebrations 5 days prior, college-going students also organised a bike rally in Hyderabad.
Seetharampuram Swarndra Engineering College #Prabhas fans bike rally #PrabhasBirthdayCelebrations #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/wsOPLayMkc — Prabhas Trends (@TrendsPrabhas) October 20, 2023
4. Biggest cutout of Salaar
The much-anticipated film of the superstar is all set to hit the big screens in December 2023. For Prabhas’ birthday, fans are mounting the biggest cutout ever, of his grudgy look from Salaar.
REBEL Jathara Loading
REBELs will show the BIGGEST Offline Celebrations this Oct 23rd
Get ready for the Biggest cutout for the Tallest Indian superstar #Prabhas #PrabhasBirthdayCelebrations pic.twitter.com/7zSyW85CJp — Prabhas Trends (@TrendsPrabhas) October 21, 2023
