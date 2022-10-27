Har Har Mahadev: MNS chief Raj Thackeray gives voice to Sharad Kelkar and Subodh Bhave starrer-Watch

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, 'Har Har Mahadev,' which had become one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year ever since the release of its trailer, finally opened in theatres. The audience who were already intrigued by the story of the film, now add to that, the makers are here with the new video of the film featuring the powerful voice of Shree Raj Thackeray to heighten the audience's already palpable excitement.

The voice of the president and the founder of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray has helped amplify the roar of this encouraging tale. Here is the video released by the studios:

A true fight conducted by the legendary Maratha warrior Baji Prabhu is highlighted in Har Har Mahadev. Chanting the powerful chant of "Har Har Mahadev," Baji Prabhu Deshpande fought against Siddi Jauhar's army and gave his life to sanctify the horse. In the movie viewers will experience the story of Baji Prabhu's warrior Karari Bani in a very big and divine shape.

Produced by ZEE Studios and directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. The film stars Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Sayli Sanjeev in the leads. The film, which was released on the 25th of October, is available to a mass audience across the nation, being Marathi cinema's first multilingual film.