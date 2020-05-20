Have you seen these throwback pics of Rakul Preet Singh with south actress and 'soul sister' Lakshmi Manchu?

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood and South movie actress Rakul Preet Singh has a fanbase in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi speaking audiences. The actress has also featured in a few Kannada movies. Rakul, who is an avid social media user, knows how to keep her Insta fam happy.

While surfing through her Instagram, we found a throwback picture of the actress with another South beauty, Lakshmi Manchu. It was a birthday post and the caption reads: It’s not that diamonds are a girls best friend but it’s the best friend that’s like a diamond! Happpy bdayyyy my soul sista @lakshmimanchu you are strong , bright and exclusive and I love u the mostttt for you are who you are .. keep shining and I promise the more candles u blow the more I will be here to celebrate the special day #birthdayyyyyyy

Soul sisters Rakul and Lakshmi look fab in the pictures. With lockdown in place, birthday celebrations and parties gave gone virtual and looks like it is going to be the order of the day for a while.

Daughter of legendary south star Mohan Babu, Lakshmi Manchu has featured in several Telugu, Tamil, English projects.

Rakul was last seen in Bollywood movie 'Maarjaavan'. It was helmed by Milap Zaveri, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

Her Telugu release 'Manmadhudu 2' Nagarjuna Akkineni was a huge hit. An official remake of the French movie 'I Do', 'Manmadhudu 2 happens to be the sequel to Nagarjuna's 'Manmadhudu' which released in 2002.