Suriya

Heartfelt thanks for standing by us, says Suriya amid Jai Bhim row

Vanniyar Sangam had issued a legal notice to actor Suriya and director TJ Gnanavel, demanding an unconditional apology from the makers of the film ‘Jai Bhim’ for portraying the community in a bad light. 

Heartfelt thanks for standing by us, says Suriya amid Jai Bhim row

Chennai: Amid the ‘Jai Bhim’ row, actor Suriya has taken to social media to thank his fans for their support for the film. On Monday, the Vanniyar Sangam had issued a legal notice to actor Suriya and director TJ Gnanavel, demanding an unconditional apology from the makers of the film ‘Jai Bhim’ for portraying the community in a bad light. Several fans have posted messages on social media, supporting the Tamil star by sharing the trending hashtag #WestandWithSuriya.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, the actor thanked his fans for the ‘overwhelming’ support.

"Dear all, this love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust and reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us," he tweeted.

On Wednesday, armed security personnel were deployed at the Suriya’s T Nagar residence in Chennai, following a threat call by Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Mayiladuthurai district secretary Palanisamy for allegedly ‘tarnishing’ the reputation of the Vanniyar community in ‘Jai Bhim’ movie.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu police also booked Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK) functionary Palanisamy who allegedly announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for attacking the actor.

As per the police, Palanisamy is booked under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Vanniyar is a Most Backward Community which is the predominant community in northern districts of Tamil Nadu.

