Here are five reasons why Dulquer Salmaan starrer 'Sita Ramam' is a MUST watch

The movie stars actors Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The movie has been much appreciated by audiences and critics alike ever since its release.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 07:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 'Sita Ramam' has become one of the biggest box office success of the year
  • The film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles
  • The film has been directed by Hanu Raghavapudi

Here are five reasons why Dulquer Salmaan starrer 'Sita Ramam' is a MUST watch

New Delhi: The Hanu Raghavapudi-directed Sita Ramam won millions of hearts and broke various records when it was released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil. The makers have decided to release the film in Hindi, and here are five reasons why this movie is a must-watch:
 
1)Sita Ramam has the most heart-rending storyline

Dulquer Salmaan portrays the role of Ram, a soldier fighting a war on the border in 1964 who defends Mrunal Thakur and Sita from an unexpected outbreak of riots. The love story shows that people are more important than conflict, boundaries, and religion.

2) Rashmika Mandana in a pivotal role

Rashmika Mandana, a South superstar, plays a pivotal role in the film. She is trying to fulfil a promise made to her loved one by finding Sita, which eventually leads her to find Ram. Rashmika Mandana’s craft as an actor in the film is highly appreciated and her role also received a lot of love from the audience.

3) Sparkling chemistry between Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur

Although the two main characters share screen time for the first time, their charming connection makes the movie. They are the ideal on-screen pair in the eyes of the viewers because to their little quarrels, humour, and romanticism.

4) The film has the most- entertaining music album of the year

The film’s songs are at the top of every music chart. The music seems timeless and pure at the same time. The music of the film takes you back to the 1960s era and makes you feel every emotion, from love to patriotism.

5)Hanu Raghavapudi’s writing

Hanu Raghavapudi is well known for his intense and heartfelt love stories. His portrayal of the Sita Ramm tale is riveting, and it transports you to that time period.

