New Delhi: Atlee has made a significant impact in the Entertainment industry following the tremendous success of his action thriller "Jawan," which has become the highest-grossing film. Following this success, there has been an unprecedented demand for Atlee's directorial talents, with numerous Bollywood stars vying to collaborate with him. Reports suggest that Salman Khan recently approached him for a film, while even Allu Arjun has expressed interest to work with Atlee.

The director is currently in high demand, receiving offers from both India and international countries. Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee were among the guests invited to Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar.

Many inside videos from the Pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are ruling the internet with storm. One such video of Director Atlee with Actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor is also catching the eyeballs where Actor Ranveer Singh says “All the Bombay heroes are in the slip… like this, waiting for the catch” echoing the sentiments of many Bombay-based actors eagerly anticipating a chance to work and collaborate with Atlee.

Atlee's advantage lies in his ability to craft mass-appealing commercial narratives that elevate the hero's image to new heights. He has demonstrated this skill with actors like Vijay in "Mersal," "Theri," and "Bigil," as well as with Shahrukh Khan in "Jawan." As a result, every leading actor aspires to collaborate with Atlee, knowing that his films consistently achieve blockbuster success.