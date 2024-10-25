Advertisement
BAGHEERA

Hombale Films 'Bagheera Unveils Second Single 'Parichayavade' - WATCH

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 04:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Hombale Films 'Bagheera Unveils Second Single 'Parichayavade' - WATCH (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: After the thrilling teaser and the release of the first song, Rudhira Dhaara, the makers treated the audience to an action-packed trailer of Bagheera in Kannada. While the audience’s excitement certainly reached the next level, the makers are now back with the second single, Parichayavade, featuring Sriimurali and Rukmini Vasanth.

The second single of Bagheera, Parichayavade, is out, introducing us to the fresh and alluring chemistry between Sriimurali and Rukmini Vasanth. The song’s melodic tunes truly capture the romantic mood and showcase the love side of this action thriller.

Parichayavade is sung by Ritesh G Rao and composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, with lyrics penned by Pramodh Maravante.

Watch The New Song Below! 

Coming from the makers of KGF and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Hombale Films Bagheera is directed By Dr. Suri and written by Prashanth Neel. The movie is expected to make a significant impact at the box office and is poised to become a standout title in this year’s cinematic lineup.

Fans and critics alike are eagerly anticipating the film’s release, marking their calendars for Halloween day. With its intriguing plot and high-stakes drama, Bagheera is set to be a must-see event this year. The film will be released on 31st October 2024.

Moreover, while Hombale Films continues to rule the hearts of audiences, they have an exciting lineup of films like Kantara: Chapter 1, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, and many more.

