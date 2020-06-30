हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahesh Babu

How Namrata Shirodkar fell in love with Mahesh Babu

From talking about her husband, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, to opening up on her skincare routine and her hobbies, Namrata candidly answered to the queries of her followers.

How Namrata Shirodkar fell in love with Mahesh Babu
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: On Tuesday, actress Namrata Shirodkar conducted an interactive session with fans on Instagram.

From talking about her husband, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, to opening up on her skincare routine and her hobbies, Namrata candidly answered to the queries of her followers.

A user asked her about her favourite cricketers, and she named Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Asked if she has ever played cricket, Namrata quipped: "Yes the only difference is it's called French cricket."

Apart from this, Namrata also recalled the time she fell in love with Mahesh Babu.

"It was the last day of a 52-day long outdoor schedule in New Zealand. That's when it hit me," she shared.

Namrata and Mahesh Babu got married in 2005. They have a son named Gautam, and a daughter, Sitara.

On her best moments in life, Namrata said: "The day I got married and the day I had both my kids."

Tags:
Mahesh BabuNamrata ShirodkarMahesh Babu namrata shirodkar love story
Next
Story

Why actors Nikhil Siddhartha and Sundeep Kishan's tweet exchange on TikTok ban is trending
  • 5,66,840Confirmed
  • 16,893Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,04,24,992Confirmed
  • 5,09,706Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M52S

Mumbai Edition: Watch top news stories of the day