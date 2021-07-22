हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nandamuri Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna massively trolled over AR Rahman, Bharat Ratna comment

AR Rahman, incidentally, had composed the background score of Balakrishna's 1993 film, "Nippu Ravva".

Nandamuri Balakrishna massively trolled over AR Rahman, Bharat Ratna comment
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

Hyderabad: Netizens had a field day on Wednesday, after an interview of Telugu star and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna went viral. In the interview, the actor says he doesn't know who Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman is, and adds that Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, is equal to the "toenail" of his father, late actor-politician NT Rama Rao.

"I don't know who AR Rahman is. He won an Oscar and I don't even know who he is. He gives a hit once in a decade," said Balakrishnan, in an interview to the channel TV9.

Rahman, incidentally, had composed the background score of Balakrishna's 1993 film, "Nippu Ravva".

Speaking about Bharat Ratna, the actor, also known as Ballaya to fans, said: "I feel that Bharat Ratna is equal to my father's toenail. No award can compensate for the contribution of my family to Tollywood. So, only the awards should feel bad. Not my family or my father."

Soon, a Twitter war erupted, with Rahman fans mercilessly posting memes, and hashtag #whoisbalakrishna started trending.

A fan tweeted: "How can a senior actor like #Balakrishna talk about Indian legend #ARRahman? Will people accept if a similar thing is being spoken by a Tamil actor on #Rajamouli?"

While another one tweeted: "Who is balakrisha the funny actor #whoisbalakrishna."

"Born to spoil is DAD good name.. #whoisbalakrishna this head weight attitude is the biggest reason for people to hate him.. funniest part is he is MLA"

Soon, Balakrishna's fans were out defending him, saying he was a hero of the masses and a charitable personality.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nandamuri BalakrishnaAR RahmanBharat RatnaTelugu actorBalakrishna trolled
Next
Story

South stunner Rashmika Mandanna to star with Allu Arjun in Pushpa - Check project details

Must Watch

PT18M39S

Mumbai Police takes swift action in the porn films business case, accused Raj Kundra's office server ceased