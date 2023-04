Icon Star Allu Arjun: 'Gangotri' To 'Pushpa’ - A Look At His Journey

New Delhi: Pan-India star Allu Arjun is one of the top actors in the industry today. Actor made his debut in 2003 with the film 'Gangotri.' Ever since he has been ruling the screens and has a fan following of millions now.

Allu Arjun has since appeared in numerous successful films including 'Arya', 'Parugu', 'Vedam', 'Race Gurram', 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' and the most recent 'Pushpa: The Rise.' A major turning point came in the actor's life with 'Pushpa', which emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 and ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.

The film won him massive praise and unparalleled fandom across the country, becoming the flagbearer of the Pan-India film trend. With Pushpa, Allu Arjun dominated the box office, created mass hysteria across the country, inspired millions of reels and then took over OTT. Very rarely have we witnessed such a celebration of a megastar that everything from firecrackers to religious idols was modeled on the actor and his persona.

After cult songs like Butta Bomma, Ramuloo Ramulaa, Topless Podi, Seeti Maar that took over the internet and had everyone emulating its dance steps, Pushpa brought with it a fresh set of cult tracks like Srivalli, Sammi Sammi, Oo Antava and Aay Bida Mera Adda that had everyone from the public to the top celebrities in film and sport; both nationally and internationally, dancing to its tunes and inspiring millions of reels.

When the Pushpa fever took India over, it was inevitable that the brand world followed suit – Brands made a beeline for the superstar almost overnight and Allu Arjun went on to sign at least six new brands including Coca-Cola, Astral, KFC, Sri Chaitanya, Zomato and redBus. Now joining some of the biggest brand ambassadors in the country, Arjun however has his morals in place and turned down huge endorsement deals from a tobacco and paan-masala brand, keeping in mind the influence it would have over his massive fanbase.

Leveraging trends and becoming a part of pop culture is on every top brand’s agenda and when Pushpa released they looked no further than Allu Arjun who had become the toast of the town. In fact, as per Hansa Research’s Brand Endorser (BE) report that was released in 2022, Arjun was the most recognised actor in the south with a recognition score of 85%

When one delves deeper into the enigma that is Allu Arjun, apart from being a terrific performer boasting of inimitable charm, a fashion icon and one of the country’s best dancers, Allu is also a talent who enjoys discovering new scripts and ideas and is willing to experiment and take risks. That makes him an unafraid actor whose stardom remains untouched by box office numbers and who does what he does for the love of his craft.

Now with Pushpa: The Rule, Allu Arjun is all set to scale new heights and the anticipation was witnessed when the makers dropped a cryptic video asking ‘Where is Pushpa?’ As the hunt for Pushpa has begun, it sparked exciting conversation and broke the internet as fans eagerly await the next big reveal from the film.