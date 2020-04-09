हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Allu Arjun

Inside Allu Arjun’s birthday celebrations with wife Sneha and kids Ayaan, Arha - Pics

Pictures from Allu Arjun's birthday celebrations have been shared by Sneha on Instagram and they are too cute for words.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@allusnehareddy

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun celebrated his 37th birthday on Wednesday with wife Sneha and kids Ayaan and with a family-only party at home. Pictures from his birthday celebrations have been shared by Sneha on Instagram and they are too cute for words. Of course, they are also trending owing to the massive fan-following of Allu Arjun. Sneha, Ayaan and Arha can be seen helping Allu Arjun cut his birthday cake. The kids right in the morning also gifted their father with birthday greetings and it surely made his day. Take a look:

Allu Arjun’s birthday was also made special by his uncle-superstar Chiranjeevi and cousin Ram Charan. They posted some million-dollar throwback pictures to wish him.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dance  grace, . Bunny. Happy Birthday Bunny. .. @alluarjunonline #8thApril

A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela) on

On his birthday, Allu Arjun also took the opportunity to unveil the poster of his forthcoming film ‘Pushpa’.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Welcome to the World of Pushpa Raj 

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on

'Pushpa' features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Wishing you a very happy birthday once again, Allu Arjun!

