Is Rishab Shetty Shown In Lord Parshuram Look In Kantara Chapter 1?

NEW DELHI: The Kannada film industry is known for its remarkable works. They have produced some of the most engaging content that has not only impressed the audience on a regional level, but has become a huge hit on a pan-India level too.

Actor Rishab Shetty, who won accolades for his Kannada film 'Kantara' for its unique storyline and treatment, is all set to return with the second installment of the film. The makers recently launched the first look teaser for the prequel to Kantara, which is titled 'Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1'.



IS RISHAB SHETTY SHOWN IN LORD PARSHURAM'S LOOK?



The film is a prequel to the first installment and it will show in-depth information about the local culture. There has been a lot of hype for the second part of Kantara. Recently, the poster for the prequel was launched, where Rishabh Shetty can be seen in a fierce avatar holding an axe and a trident. Ever since, several theories around his look have surfaced on social media and one of them is that his look in the film might be on the lines of Lord Parashuram and his character might be heavily inspired by them.

One of the prime reasons for the speculation is that the axe weapon being shown in the announcement teaser is the same that resonates with Lord Parshuram, and the people of Konkan also have a strong belief in Lord Parshuram, and the land of Konkan is said to be 'Parshuram Bhumi'.

It is to be noted that Parshuram ji was a devotee of Lord Shiva, and we have seen the character of Rishabh Shetty as Shiva in the first part, Kantara.

'Kantara Chapter 1' is eagerly anticipated for its release next year, with plans to captivate audiences in seven languages. The filming is scheduled to kick off at the end of December, adding to the excitement surrounding the project. As per film producer Vijay Kiragandur, the shooting of the film will be completed in 6–8 months. Most of the shooting will take place in the dense forests of Sri Lanka and after post-production will take around 3–4 months.

The film is planned for late 2024 release.