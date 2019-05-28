Is Salman Khan joining the cast of Prabhas starrer Sahoo?

A few days ago, rumors were rife that Salman Khan will join the cast of Saaho. However, there was no confirmation on the same from the actor's side. So while fans of Salman and Prabhas are going gaga over this combination, Sujeeth Reddy, the director of Saaho has revealed that that the news is not true.

Sujeeth revealed it in a recent interview. He said that the shooting of Saaho is currently in its final leg of shooting and he also requested that fans to not believe in rumours. He said that if there was anything, they would have informed the media about the same.

Saaho is definitely one of the most awaited films of the year. Produced by Vemareddy Vamsikrishna Reddy and Uppalapari Pramod under UV Creations banner, the film will be released in multi languages and is made under a budget of Rs 350 crores. Prabhas is said to be playing a flying squad member in this film.

The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Schroff, Vennela Kishore, Sasha Chettri and among others. Upon completing Saaho, Prabhas will return to the sets of his next project with director Radhakrishna of Jil fame.

This film is going to be a love story and features Pooja Hedge as the leading lady. It is said that Prabhas will be playing a palmist in this film.