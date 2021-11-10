हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jai Bhim

Jai Bhim receives love from both critics and audiences, Twitterati hail Suriya’s socially conscious film

" Suriya has shown how a top star can make a great film that is not about only them," wrote actor Siddharth about Jai Bhim.

New Delhi: South superstar Suriya’s latest film Jai Bhim, which was released on Amazon Prime Videos on November 5, has garnered praises from all corners. The socially conscious movie highlights the deep-rooted injustices and exploitation faced by people from Tribal communities in our society. TJ Gnanavel’s directed movie has Suriya essaying the role of a High Court lawyer who seeks justice for a pregnant tribal woman, whose husband went missing from police custody. The commercial success of the movie shows that serious movies on sensitive topics can win audiences' hearts and bring in the Moolah.

Actor Siddharth took to Twitter to appreciate Jai Bhim. “I wept throughout #JaiBhim. My heart was in pain. I felt guilty and ashamed. Hats off to Jyo and 

@Suriya_offl for producing this picture. Suriya has shown how a top star can make a great film that is not about only them.”

Below is the raving review of Jai Bhim by people in showbiz and audiences:

Jai Bhim is based on a true story that happened in 1995 and is produced by Suriya’s production banner 2D entertainments.

