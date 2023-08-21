New Delhi: South superstar Rajinikanth's latest release 'Jailer' has hit the milestone at the Box Office. The Tamil action-thriller, which arrived in theatres on August 10, and is facing Box Office clash with Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2: Ek Katha', Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' and Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', has collected over Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office. The film has smashed several records and is having a dream run at the Box Office.

Noted trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and shared the latest business collections of the Rajinikanth-starrer. He confirmed that 'Jailer' has crossed Rs 500 crore globally. With this, it becomes Rajinikanth's second film to achieve this feat after his 2018 released '2.0'.

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, Jailer has earned Rs 280.85 crore nett in India, so far. The film has already been performing extremely well in theatres overseas. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jailer is set to gross more than Rs 550 crore on Monday.

Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on Twitter or X on Monday, "Jailer worldwide box office… Racing towards Rs 550 crore club. Week 1 – Rs450.80 crore. Week 2 Day 1 – Rs 19.37 crore. Day 2 – Rs 17.22 crore. Day 3 – Rs 26.86 crore. Day 4 – Rs 29.71 crore. Total – Rs 543.96 crore. STUNNING..."

As per Sacnilk.com, 'Jailer' performed well in India on its 11th day, and has so far earned Rs 280.85 crore nett in all languages. It earned Rs 18.7 crore nett on Sunday, and is expected to earn around Rs 7.7 crore nett on Monday, reported the portal.

'Jailer' has also become the third film to cross Rs 500 crore after '2.0' and 'Ponniyin Selvan: I'.

Starring Rajinikanth in the role of a retired jailer, the plot of the film revolves around a prison break where a gang tries to free their leader while Jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian stops them. The film also features Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Yogi Babu and others in key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Naga Babu, Makarand Deshpande are seen in special appearance in the film.

It has been produced by Sun Pictures while the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.