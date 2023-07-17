trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636714
James, Love Today, Gurudev Hosyala: Kannada Movies You Can Binge-Watch

Here is a list of must-watch Kannada movies that will keep you hooked from start to finish. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
  • Kannada Cinema ranges from crime dramas to romances
  • The Cinema promises captivating entertainment

New Delhi: From thrilling crime dramas to heartwarming romances, Kannada Cinema has provided larger-than-life characters, unforgettable moments and captivating entertainment. Here are the must-watch movies that will keep you hooked from start to finish: 

James

Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer James takes you on a journey through the gritty streets of Bangalore. It is the story of a charismatic gangster that battles rival dons, corruption, and betrayal. Filled with action-packed sequence, this movie is a wild ride of power, revenge, and redemption. 

Love Today

A romantic movie like no other, 'Love Today' is a story of two souls who find each other amidst the chaos of life. With a beautiful blend of emotions, heartfelt dialogues, and soul-stirring music, this love story transcends boundaries and touches your heart. 'Love Today' features Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana, and Yogi Babu in the leads. 

Gurudev Hosyala

This suspense thriller features Dhananjaya, Amrutha Iyengar, B. S. Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, and Naveen Shankar, amongst others. As the plot unravels, the gripping journey will untangle the web of mysteries surrounding the protagonist.

The aforementioned movies are available on the DTH service provider Tata Play’s Kannada Cinema on 1602.

