Jeeva and Shalini Pandey starrer Gorilla to release on June 21

Gorilla, a Tamil film which is being dubbed into Telugu, and has Jeeva and Shalini Pandey in lead roles is all set to hit the screens on June 21. This film, as per the title itself, is all about animals and is made with technicalities of Hollywood standards.

Rangam fame Jeeva is the lead actor in the film, while Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, who proved her acting mettle with ‘118’ plays the female lead. Well, this heist comedy thriller is written and directed by Don Sandy under Ganga Shabareesh Reddy’s production and Santoshi’s presentation in Ganga Entertainment along with All In Pictures.

The team held a press meet to announce the release date and speaking about the movie, producer Shabareesh Reddy said, “What’s the mere help that a Gorilla did to a group of robbers in a bank? What actually is the reason behind the robbery? What happened to the gorilla after the robbery? Is what takes the story forward excitingly. We brought Kong, a gorilla which is trained at a reputed gorilla training center ‘Saamut’ in Thailand to act in our movie. Attempting it for the first time in Indian film industry, we shot the major part of the movie in Thailand and the rest in India. Every frame is exciting and entertaining as we tried to present a visual feast to every audient with enough comedy and thrills to watch. However, we are planning to release the Theatrical Trailers and songs very soon while scheduling a worldwide release on June 21.”

The film also has Radha Ravi, Yogi Babu, Rajendran, Ramdoss, Sathish, Vivek Prasanna and others in key roles.