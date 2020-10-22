JR NTR as Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' trends online, fans hail #RamarajuForBheem - Watch

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'Roudram Ranam Rudhiram' (RRR) is making the right kind of buzz online. Today, the makers have released the first look of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka Jr NTR's character named Komaram Bheem in the film.

Jr NTR 's fans loved the first look and south superstar trended big time on Twitter. Hashtags such as #RamarajuForBheem and #BheemFirstLook etc remained fan favourites for tagging the RRR fresh character introduction teaser.

Watch it here:

Jr NTR looks impressive as Bheem and surely this has piqued the interest of viewers.

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) features Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. The Telugu period drama's trailer created a storm online upon its release sometime back. The story shows freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR respectively fighting against the British and Nizam of Hyderabad.

The film will simultaneously release in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and languages in 2021. It has been helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and is produced by DVV Danayya.