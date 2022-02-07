हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal flaunts cute baby bump in sunkissed vacation pictures

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is flaunting her baby bump and pregnancy glow in her latest happy pictures on social media.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actor Kajal Aggarwal is flaunting her baby bump and pregnancy glow in her latest happy pictures on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the actor shared pictures from her Dubai vacation in which she can be seen looking flawless, wearing a yellow dress that shows her growing baby bump.

 

She captioned the sunlit pictures as, "The sun touching my face like the softest caress.."

"Oh my goddddddd," a social media user wrote.

"So beautiful," another added.

Kajal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu announced that they are expecting their first child in January this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will be seen in the upcoming film 'Hey Sinamika!', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.

 

