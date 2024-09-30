Kantara Emerges As The Biggest Sleeper Hit In The History Of Indian Cinema

With Kantara, Hombale Films introduced a story deeply rooted in India’s heartlands, blending culture, devotion, and thrilling action in a way that left the audience in awe. The film, led by Rishab Shetty, captured the essence of traditional Indian practices, especially in its spine-chilling climax where Shetty's character performs the Bhoota Kola ritual and becomes possessed by the spirit of Panjurli.

The audience was treated to a goosebumps-inducing experience, making the film stand out as a rare masterpiece.

Celebrating its second anniversary, Kantara continues to hold a special place in Indian cinema history. The film's success not only came from its divine storytelling but also from its impressive box office numbers.

Grossing over Rupees 400 crores worldwide, it became the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, right after K.G.F: Chapter 2, and the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2022.

In North India alone, the film earned Rupees 96 crores and set records with its box office collections in the 7th and 8th weeks, even surpassing the iconic 2001 film 'Gadar'.

The film also earned national recognition, winning Rishab Shetty the National Award for Best Actor and the prestigious Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 70th National Film Awards for 2022.

As Hombale Films celebrates two years of 'Kantara,' they are preparing to take fans on another exciting journey with the prequel, 'Kantara: Chapter 1,' promising more cinematic brilliance in the future.