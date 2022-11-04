topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentRegional
KANTARA

Kantara star Rishab Shetty meets AB de Villiers, fans are going nuts- WATCH

Rishabh shared a video on Instagram with AB de Villiers and fans are going crazy.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 09:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Kannada actor-director Rishabh Shetty's 'Kantara' is doing wonders at the box office.
  • Rishabh has been traveling across for the promotional campaign of his recent release across the country, on Thursday met the popular South Africa cricketer and Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB de Villiers.

Trending Photos

Kantara star Rishab Shetty meets AB de Villiers, fans are going nuts- WATCH

New Delhi: Kannada actor-director Rishabh Shetty's 'Kantara' is doing wonders at the box office. Rishabh has been traveling across for the promotional campaign of his recent release across the country, on Thursday met the popular South African cricketer and Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB de Villiers.

Rishabh shared a video on Instagram with AB de Villiers and fans are going nuts! He wrote in the caption, "It's a Match! Met the real 360 today. The Superhero is back to the roots again to #NammaBengaluru."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rishab Shetty (@rishabshettyofficial)

RCB fans flooded the comment section as they couldn't keep calm seeing their two favourites together. For the unversed, In November 2021, AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' has been doing exceptionally well at the box office ever since it released on September 30. The Kannada film has grossed over Rs. 300 crores globally till now and has earned its name as the highest-grosser of the year.

Live Tv

KantaraKantara Rishab ShettyAB de VilliersRishabh Shetty meets AB de Villiers

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?