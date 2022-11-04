Kantara star Rishab Shetty meets AB de Villiers, fans are going nuts- WATCH

New Delhi: Kannada actor-director Rishabh Shetty's 'Kantara' is doing wonders at the box office. Rishabh has been traveling across for the promotional campaign of his recent release across the country, on Thursday met the popular South African cricketer and Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB de Villiers.

Rishabh shared a video on Instagram with AB de Villiers and fans are going nuts! He wrote in the caption, "It's a Match! Met the real 360 today. The Superhero is back to the roots again to #NammaBengaluru."

RCB fans flooded the comment section as they couldn't keep calm seeing their two favourites together. For the unversed, In November 2021, AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' has been doing exceptionally well at the box office ever since it released on September 30. The Kannada film has grossed over Rs. 300 crores globally till now and has earned its name as the highest-grosser of the year.