Keerthy Suresh to be part of Venky Atluri’s next?

New Delhi: We have learnt that actress Keerthy Suresh has been approached by the makers of Nithiin's upcoming film. The film will be directed by Venky Atluri, who has made 'Tholi Prema' and 'Mr Majnu'.

The film has been confirmed and Venky has already begun working on this project and pre-production is happening. As per the reports, the makers have approached several actresses for the film and it is said that Keerthy Suresh is most likely to be finalised for the role of the leading lady.

An official confirmation on the same remains awaited from the makers. The shooting of the film is expected to go on floors at the end of the year. The film is said to be produced by Sithara Entertainments.

The actress is currently working for debutante Narendranath’s directorial which is said to be a female-centric film. It also features Naresh and Rajendra Prasad and is bankrolled by publicist-turned-producer Mahesh Koneru. Her second project is being touted as a sports drama which will have popular Indie filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor at the helm. It has 'Aadhi Pinisetty' and 'Jagapathi Babu' too playing crucial roles, with Devi Sri Prasad composing music.

Keerthy Suresh is also said to have done a cameo in 'Manmadhudu 2'. She has paired up with actor Akkineni Nagarjuna for this film, which is directed by actor turned director Rahul Ravindran.

It is said that she is also making her Bollywood debut soon. Details about the film are still under wraps.