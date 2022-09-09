Keerthy Suresh's pictures from the Onam celebration are simply STUNNING

New Delhi: Keerthy Suresh is one of the finest actors in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She has a huge fanbase in millions and receives a lot of love for her amazing work. Recently, she shared pictures of herself from this year's Onam celebration and fans are in love.

The 29-year-old actress recently shelled out fashion goals her traditional look for Onam. She shared a series of pictures on Instagram and we are all in love. She can be seen looking absolutely STUNNING in an off-white saree with a golden border, which she paired with a contrasting red sleeveless blouse. For her hair, she tied them in a mid-parted hairdo with Gajra and completed her look with a matching red bindi.

She also shared pictures with the team of 'Maamannan'. In the caption, she wrote, "Hearty Onam Wishes!" Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One wrote, 'How beautiful,' whereas the other one commented, 'prettyyyy...' Also, her celeb pals including Raashii Khanna, Arvind Krishna and Kanthi Dutt dropped comments too.

On the work front, Keerthy will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu-language action drama film 'Dasara.' The movie is written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, and it is produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. The movie is set to release on March 30 next year.