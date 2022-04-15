New Delhi: As predicted, the Yash starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ became the biggest Day-1 opener in Indian history. Grossing close to 135 crore on its opening day, the magnum opus demolished all previous box office records and cemented its position as one of the biggest Indian films of all time.

With this ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ becomes the highest opener for a single star and also has several other titles to its credit.

The film made box office history in various markets becoming the highest ever Day-1 collection for a Hindi film, grossing 63.66 , highest ever opening in Karnataka for a Kannada film and highest ever Day 1 collection in Kerala for any Indian film.

'KGF2' CROSSES LIFETIME BIZ OF 'KGF' ON *DAY 1*...

#KGF Part 1: ₹ 44.09 cr [lifetime biz]

#KGF2: ₹ 53.95 cr [Day 1]

Kudos to #Excel [#RiteshSidhwani, #FarhanAkhtar] - #AAFilms [#AnilThadani] for their vision, backing the first part way back in 2018... Now awaiting #KGF3. pic.twitter.com/N9UA6mYjXW

While Hombale Films, the most emerging Pan-India production houses produced the film, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ was presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

The film headlined by Yash and starring a talented ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi among others released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. KGF.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.