Kozhikode Sarada, Malayalam film actress, dies at 84

Kozhikode: Malayalam film and television actress Kozhikode Sarada died at the Government Medical College here on Tuesday. She was 84.

Sources said the veteran actress has been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at the hospital for quite some time.

A popular theatre artist, Sarada made her entry into the celluloid world by acting in "Angakuri" in 1979.

A native of Kozhikode, she became popular as Kozhikode Sarada and had done minor but notable roles in about 80 films.

She also acted in a few television serials.

Kerala Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh, PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas, Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cheriyan condoled her demise.

