हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kozhikode Sarada

Kozhikode Sarada, Malayalam film actress, dies at 84

A popular theatre artist, Sarada made her entry into the celluloid world by acting in "Angakuri" in 1979.

Kozhikode Sarada, Malayalam film actress, dies at 84
File Photo (IANS)

Kozhikode: Malayalam film and television actress Kozhikode Sarada died at the Government Medical College here on Tuesday. She was 84.

Sources said the veteran actress has been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at the hospital for quite some time.

A popular theatre artist, Sarada made her entry into the celluloid world by acting in "Angakuri" in 1979.

A native of Kozhikode, she became popular as Kozhikode Sarada and had done minor but notable roles in about 80 films.

She also acted in a few television serials.

Kerala Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh, PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas, Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cheriyan condoled her demise. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kozhikode SaradaMalayalam film actressMalayalam filmKeralaKozhikode
Next
Story

Veteran Malayalam actress K.P.A.C. Lalitha hospitalised

Must Watch

PT25M6S

DNA: Padma Award to the common man with extraordinary thinking