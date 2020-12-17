Lakshmi Devy: Story of an inspirational mind

New Delhi: Movies are not a new arena for Lakshmi, as she has relentlessly been working with popular Tamil and Malayalam films before. Lakshmi Devy with her groundbreaking performance in the new film, ‘When the music changes’ has changed the old age perspective of blaming women for any kind of sexual abuse or assault against them. The film not only portrays the brutal rape and the injustice meted out to girls and women but also culls out the powerplay behind sexual abuse.

Based on real-life incidents and a true representation of women in the patriarchal society, the story intends to bring a change by highlighting the importance of women and the need to curb such violence and brutalities against them.

We expect the film to pave way for a change in the way our society looks at rape and assault. If not change, at least a realization should happen. This is what I wish to achieve with my film. I play the intense lead role as Devy. I have written the screenplay and have also directed the film”, says Lakshmi Devy.

“When the Music Changes”, has laid its footprints in many international film festivals. The film made an entry into the New Jersey Indian International Film Festival. The other cast and crew include Adith Arun, Naveen George Thomas, Shreya Navile and Vignesh Shivasubramaniam. Abinandhan Ramanujam has done the cinematography. Antony Gonsalves is the film’s editor. He has worked with many famous directors like Gautam Vasudev Menon and Shankar.

Achu Rajamani has scored the music. Be it his lyrical number or the background score, everything has added more life to the film.

With such a talented and creative cast and crew, the film has been rockingly garnering rage views from all over the world. And Lakshmi Devy with her remarkable performance has created an impact throughout.

She further envisions to work with some of the most talented and experienced Directors and filmmakers and is working on her upcoming major film projects and scripts.

(This is a featured content)