Legendary Bengali film actor Chinmoy Roy, known for his excellence in comic roles, has died after suffering a heart attack, family sources said.

Legendary Bengali comedian Chinmoy Roy dead

Kolkata: Legendary Bengali film actor Chinmoy Roy, known for his excellence in comic roles, has died after suffering a heart attack, family sources said.

Roy, 79, passed away at around 10.20 p.m on Sunday at his residence at Salt Lake here.

Born in 1940 in Comilla, now in Bangladesh, Roy began his career with Bengali group theatre before debuting in films in 1966 with Tapan Sinha's cult movie "Galpo Holeo Sotyi".

He carved a niche in the Bengali comedy genre by playing memorable roles in movies like "Basanta Bilap", "Dhanyi Meye", "Nanigopaler Biye", "Mouchak" and "Subarno Golok".

He also acted in Satyajit Ray's classic "Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne" and earned plaudits for his role of the fictional character Tenida in the 1978 film "Charmurti".

chinmoy roychinmoy roy deadSatyajit Ray
