Lord Ram Pran Pratistha: Rishab Shetty Reaches Ayodhya, Shares Pictures From The Divine Land

Rishab Shetty who heartily accepted the invitation to be present at the grand ceremony of Pran Pratishtha Mahotasav, shared the picture of himself along with his wife from the divine land of Ayodhya. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 12:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Lord Ram Pran Pratistha: Rishab Shetty Reaches Ayodhya, Shares Pictures From The Divine Land Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty is a cinematic genius and master storyteller of Indian cinema whose talent is impeccable. The actor raised the bar for the  Indian entertainment industry on a whole new level in the year 2022 with his sole holding and the cinematic gem, Kantara. The film received widespread acclaim on both domestic and international levels and it dominated the box office by becoming the global box office phenomenon. Besides this, Rishab Shetty is mainly known for being the ideal family man and for being a religious person and recently it was reported that the multi faceted actor was invited by the Indian Government to be part of the Grand Launch Of Ram Mandir In Ayodhya.

Rishab Shetty who heartily accepted the invitation to be present at the grand ceremony of Pran Pratishtha Mahotasav, shared the picture of himself along with his wife from the divine land of Ayodhya.  

Rishab Shetty and his family, time and again have actively participated in the festivals and have supported their support for the welfare of the society. As finally the Ram Mandir Pratishthan Day has arrived, Rishab Shetty along with his wife has reached Ayodhya to be part of the grand launch which is going to happen in Ayodhya. 

Sharing the picture on the social media, Rishab Shetty captioned, "Before the celebration of Lord Ram's return to the Ayodhya, Hanuman's darshan... Blessed" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rishab Shetty (@rishabshettyofficial)

Rishab Shetty's love and connection with the culture, divinity, tradition and the rituals has not been hidden from anyone. The actor used his divine knowledge in the global success 'Kantara'

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is looking forward to taking the audiences back to its roots and culture with the prequel Kantara Chapter 1. The actor who served as director and writer proved his brilliance and distinctive storytelling, and now has begun working on the much-awaited prequel 'Kantara: Chapter 1.' 

