Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's adorable pic will make you smile!

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar's loved up photo has lit up Instagram and how! It was shared by Namrata along with a heartwarming note and the photo is all the more special as it was clicked by the couple's daughter Sitara. Mahesh Babu is seen holding Namrata and they pose for Sitara's camera.

"The more I think the more I'm convinced the root cause of our Being, is governed by love. Love is the only emotion that makes us live happy lives .. kindness, empathy compassion all stem from this emotion of love. Love is the truest and highest form of being evolved!! This is my perception!! So be loving and be kind and be compassionate people to each other !! We have one live to live and one life to give. #behappy #besafe #bekind this ones with my true happiness," read the caption for Namrata's post.

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu, co-stars of a few films, married in 2005. Apart from Sitara, they are also parents to son Gautham.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.