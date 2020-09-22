हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's adorable pic will make you smile!

Namrata Shirodkar shared the photo along with a heartwarming note on love.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar&#039;s adorable pic will make you smile!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@namratashirodkar

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar's loved up photo has lit up Instagram and how! It was shared by Namrata along with a heartwarming note and the photo is all the more special as it was clicked by the couple's daughter Sitara. Mahesh Babu is seen holding Namrata and they pose for Sitara's camera.

"The more I think the more I'm convinced the root cause of our Being, is governed by love. Love is the only emotion that makes us live happy lives .. kindness, empathy compassion all stem from this emotion of love. Love is the truest and highest form of being evolved!! This is my perception!! So be loving and be kind and be compassionate people to each other !! We have one live to live and one life to give. #behappy #besafe #bekind this ones with my true happiness," read the caption for Namrata's post.

Take a look at the viral photo here:

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu, co-stars of a few films, married in 2005. Apart from Sitara, they are also parents to son Gautham.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.

Tags:
Mahesh BabuNamrata ShirodkarMahesh Babu and Namrata ShirodkarMahesh Babu Namrata Shirodkar pics
Next
Story

Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan's 'Nishabdham' to release on this OTT platform - Deets inside
  • 55,62,663Confirmed
  • 88,935Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M20S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: story of bollywood celebs in drugs