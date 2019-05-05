Mahesh Babu clears the air on his equation with filmmaker Sukumar

close

 Talking about this during the promotions of Maharshi, Mahesh cleared the air about his equation with filmmaker Sukumar  

It is known that things between director Sukumar and actor Mahesh Babu did not work, and that’s why they couldn’t collaborate for the second time in their career. The duo earlier made 1-Nenokkadine, but the film ended up as a disaster at the box office. While all the fans were pretty much excited to see the duo working together once again, they have announced that the project has been shelved. Sukumar narrated the same story to Allu Arjun and he has given a nod to go ahead with the story. 

At the pre-release function of Maharshi, actor Mahesh Babu praised director Vamsi Paidipally to the core. While doing so, the 43-year-old actor mentioned that “These days, if there is a slight delay for even two months, directors who have good scripts are running away to other heroes. But I've to appreciate Vamshi for keeping his trust in me”.

Netizens didn’t leave a chance to dig into this controversy deeper. Talking about this during the promotions of Maharshi, Mahesh clarified and said, “Sukumar narrated an intense & depth plot while I was looking out for an entertaining one. So, I choose Anil Ravipudi’s script instead of Sukumar and even he was content with that. I will definitely collaborate with him in the future.”

Maharshi is releasing on May 9 and Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady in the film which has Allari Naresh in a key role. This film marks the 25th film of Mahesh Babu. 

