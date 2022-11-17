Mahesh Babu inconsolable at father and veteran actor Krishna's last rites, breaks down as Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya, Prabhas stand by his side - PICS

New Delhi: Veteran Telugu superstar and Mahesh Babu's father, the late legendary Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, known as 'Krishna' breathed his last on November 15, 2022. Many film personalities, politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned his demise and thronged social media to extend condolences to the family.

Krishna was accorded full state honours and his last rites were performed by actor-son Mahesh Babu in the presence of family, friends and popular South celebrities. Mahesh Babu broke down while performing the last rites of his father and was consoled by actor friends including Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya among others who were present.

Veteran star's mortal remains were then taken to the 'Mahaprasthanam' crematorium at Jubilee Hills where the funeral was held. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, renowned Telugu actor N Balakrishna, BJP president in Telangana Bandi Sanjay Kumar were among those who paid homage to Krishna, reports PTI.

Scores of fans queued up to have a one last glimpse of their favourite actor and some of them were in tears as they arrived to pay their tributes. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday had directed officials to conduct the last rites with state honours.

Krishna, known for introducing the first cinemascope film, first cowboy genre and also the first 70-mm movie in Telugu cinema during his five decade-long career, passed away on Tuesday at a city-based hospital where he was undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest. He was 80.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several chief ministers and other prominent leaders, besides a host of film personalities condoled the death of Krishna, whose full name was Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna.