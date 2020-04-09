Mahesh Babu’s million-dollar pic with Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara lights up Instagram

New Delhi: During the coronavirus crisis situation, the one thing that lights up people’s mood is wonderful pictures on Instagram and former actress Namrata Shirodkar’s recent post truly is a treat to the eyes. Her photo features superstar Mahesh Babu, herself and daughter Sitara from one of their past trips to London. Sitara, as a baby, is cradled in Mahesh Babu’s arms while Namrata looks on. They are all smiles in the photo.

Along with the post, she also attached an extensive note, which said, “Memory therapy for the soul! Just decided each one for each day to make me happier and look at life more positively in these trying times... Love makes our world go around... everyone who believes that photographs make you happy and heal your soul should give it a try! Stay home stay safe.”

Take a look at the post here:

Such a sweet post, Namrata!

Mahesh Babu’s last film was ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’, which released in January 2020. The superstar essayed the role of an army officer in the action-romance opposite Rashmika Mandanna.