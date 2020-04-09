हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu’s million-dollar pic with Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara lights up Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar’s recent post truly is a treat to the eyes. Her photo features superstar Mahesh Babu, herself and daughter Sitara from one of their past trips to London. 

Mahesh Babu’s million-dollar pic with Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara lights up Instagram
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@namratashirodkar

New Delhi: During the coronavirus crisis situation, the one thing that lights up people’s mood is wonderful pictures on Instagram and former actress Namrata Shirodkar’s recent post truly is a treat to the eyes. Her photo features superstar Mahesh Babu, herself and daughter Sitara from one of their past trips to London. Sitara, as a baby, is cradled in Mahesh Babu’s arms while Namrata looks on. They are all smiles in the photo.

Along with the post, she also attached an extensive note, which said, “Memory therapy for the soul! Just decided each one for each day to make me happier and look at life more positively in these trying times... Love makes our world go around... everyone who believes that photographs make you happy and heal your soul should give it a try! Stay home stay safe.”

Take a look at the post here:

Such a sweet post, Namrata!

Mahesh Babu’s last film was ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’, which released in January 2020. The superstar essayed the role of an army officer in the action-romance opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

Tags:
Mahesh Babumahesh babu namrata shirodkarsitaramahesh babu pic
Next
Story

Inside Allu Arjun’s birthday celebrations with wife Sneha and kids Ayaan, Arha - Pics
Corona Meter
  • 5734Confirmed
  • 473Discharged
  • 166Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT24M10S

Watch Debate: Extension of nationwide lockdown will be India's next step?