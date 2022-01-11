हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' likely to get postponed

In the wake of increasing Covid cases, it is doubtful if Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' will make it to the theatres on time.

Mahesh Babu&#039;s &#039;Sarkaru Vaari Paata&#039; likely to get postponed
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the wake of increasing Covid cases, it is doubtful if Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' will make it to the theatres on time.

Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', which was supposed to hit the screens on April 1, is likely to get postponed, as it is far behind its completion.

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is currently recovering from a Covid infection. Also, the pandemic situation is worsening day by day, as the caseload shows a constant upward spike.

The makers are unable to break off the pumpkin, as they are far behind the movie's completion.

The makers who are facing a tough situation, are apparently going to make an official announcement regarding the postponement of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.

Starring National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is helmed by Parasuram of 'Geetha Govindam' fame.

Billed as a commercial drama, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' was supposed to hit the screens on January 13. But the makers pushed the date further, promising to release the Mahesh Babu-starrer on April 1.
 

