Mammootty tests positive for COVID-19, says experiencing 'light fever'

New Delhi: Malayalam superstar Mammootty on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

The 70-year-old actor said he contracted the virus despite taking precautions but was feeling "fine".

Mammootty, who was reportedly shooting for his upcoming film "CBI 5" when he tested positive, took to Twitter to update his fans about his health.

"Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities," Mammootty wrote.

"I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care," he added.

The veteran actor was last seen in the political drama "One" and has a packed slate of films lined up for release, including gangster drama "Bheeshma Parvam", crime thriller "Puzhu" and "Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam", directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery of "Jallikattu" fame.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday, India added 2,71,202 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,71,22,164, including 7,743 cases of the Omicron variant.