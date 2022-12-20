Marathi actress Tejaswini Pandit reveals horrific experience, says she went to pay house rent and corporator 'made a direct offer to...'

New Delhi: Popular Marathi actress Tejaswini Pandit recently recalled a harrowing experience she faced back in 2009-10 when she was still struggling in the movie business trying to make her mark. In an interview by Soumitra Pote on his podcast Mitramhane, the actress revealed how once a corporator allegedly made an offer to her involving sexual favours.

Tejaswini Pandit said, "It was around 2009-10 and I used to stay in a rental apartment on Sinhagad Road (in Pune). At that time, only one or two movies of mine had been released. The apartment was owned by a corporator. When I reached his office to pay rent, he made a direct offer to me… There was a glass of water on the table, I picked it up and threw it on his face. I did not enter this profession to do such things, or else I would not have stayed in a rental apartment. I would have brought homes and cars and whatnot."

Tejaswini is these days busy promoting her new web series Athang. She added, "It was a combination of two things. They judged me because of my profession and because my financial position was weak. It was a learning experience for me."

Marathi actress Tejaswini Pandit made her screen debut with Kedar Shinde's Aga Bai Arrecha! movie. She made her TV debut with Tuza Ni Maza Ghar Shrimantacha. She has many famous shows to her credit such as Mee Sindhutai Sapkal, Tu Hi Re and Ye Re Ye Re Paisa among others.

Tejaswini married her childhood sweetheart Bhushan Bopche on December 16, 2012.