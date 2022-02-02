हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mohan Babu

Mohan Babu's 'Son Of India' to hit the screens on February 18

'Son Of India' is in the final leg of its making, while the makers are eyeing to wrap up the post-production formalities soon. 

Mohan Babu&#039;s &#039;Son Of India&#039; to hit the screens on February 18

HYDERABAD: Senior actor Mohan Babu on Wednesday took to his social media handle to announce that his upcoming emotional drama 'Son Of India' is all set to hit the screens on February 18. Making an official announcement, Mohan Babu wrote, "Patriotism in his blood #SonofIndia. Grand Release in Theaters on 18th February. Maestro #Ilaiyaraaja Musical on @adityamusic. Proudly produced by @iVishnuManchun & Directed by @ratnababuwriter."

'Son Of India' is in the final leg of its making, while the makers are eyeing to wrap up the post-production formalities soon. Being a patriotic film, it is expected that the movie has intense emotions imbibed in it, while the dialogues are billed to be hard-hitting. Directed by Diamond Ratna Babu, the movie stars Mohan Babu and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead roles.

Interestingly, Mohan Babu's dear friend Tollywood star Chiranjeevi has lent his voice for the teaser, which was released a few months ago.

Mohan Babu's son, actor Vishnu Manchu, is bankrolling the venture, while Mohan Babu's daughter-in-law and Vishnu's wife Veronica have provided the costumes for Mohan Babu in this movie. While Maestro Illayaraja has composed the music, 24 Frames Factory and Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures are jointly bankrolling the movie.

