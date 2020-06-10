Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrates 60th birthday with kids at cancer hospital - Watch Balayya greeting media

New Delhi: Popular Telugu actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, fondly addressed as Balayya by his followers turned 60 on June 10. Amid the deadly novel coronavirus scare, he had a quiet birthday with near and dear ones but decided to make it special by visiting Indo American Cancer Hospital.

He paid a visit to Indo Americal Cancer Hospital and spent time with kids battling the deadly 'c' word illness. He cut his birthday cake, wished everyone well, greeted the media waiting outside while wearing a mask and following the social distancing norm.

A video was shared on Instagram by fan clubs. Take a look:

Several south actors such as Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu amongst others wished Balayya on 60th birthday.

Nandamuri Balakrishna even donated Rs 1.25 crore towards the fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He has donated Rs 50 lakh each to CM relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 25 lakh towards the 'Corona Crisis Charity' welfare of cine workers of Telugu filmdom, which was initiated by Chiranjeevi.

On the work front, he released the first look teaser of his upcoming venture 'NBK 106'. It is produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations. It has been directed by Boyapati Sreenu, together they have collaborated in projects like 'Simha’ and ‘Legend’ previously.

Here's wishing Balayaa a very happy birthday!