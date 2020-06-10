हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nandamuri Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘NBK 106’ teaser, his birthday treat to fans, roars on YouTube

Nandamuri Balakrishna turns 60 today and hence, he released the teaser of his much-awaited film 'NBK 106' on the special day.

Image Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna released the first look of his much-awaited film ‘NBK 106’ on his birthday eve on Tuesday. It’s his special gift to all his fans. He turned 60 on June 10. The teaser has sent social media into a meltdown and as always, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s swag in the video is just off the charts. ‘NBK 106’ is the tentative title of the film as it’s the superstar’s 106th project.

Titled First Roar, the teaser opens on the superstar who makes a powerful entry and seems bent on revenge. He delivers a powerful dialogue and grips our attention.

‘NBK 106’ teaser has received over 2 million views on YouTube within a day and the number is increasing.

Watch ‘NBK 106’ teaser here:

Ahead of the teaser release, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted a few details about the film: “As Nandamuri Balakrishna turns 60 tomorrow, the makers of his ongoing Telugu film will unveil the 'first roar' today at 7.09 pm... Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu reunite for third time, hence the collaboration is called #BB3. #BB3Roar #NBK106 #NBK60 #BalayyaBoyapati3.”

Before ‘NBK 106’, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu worked together for ‘Simha’ and ‘Legend’.

A release date for ‘NBK 106’ hasn’t been revealed as of yet. It is produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations.

