Nani-Starrer Dasara's Trailer To Be Launched In Lucknow, First For Any Pan-India Film

Lucknow: The day that South Indian 'Natural Star's' fans have been eagerly waiting for is finally here. Dasara, the first Pan Indian film featuring Nani has been a disruptor with every activity. First, the teaser of the film was picked up by local city social media pages. A fan from Maharashtra paid tribute with a 100 kg rangoli. Nani made his first ever public appearance up north playing Holi with his fans in the heart of Bollywood, Mumbai, and showcased a sneak peak of a song. And now, the much awaited trailer of the upcoming pan-India release will take plac in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

A first for many, this is the first time a trailer launch will be held in Lucknow and the excitement is surely palpable. The Natural Star is known for his instant connect and respect for his fans, and unveiling the trailer of Dasara in such a unique way is a testament of the fact that it's the heartland that deserves to see the magic of cinema unfold in front of them. Ever since the announcement, netizens and even the people of Uttar Pradesh have started a countdown for the D-Day.

The trailer launch is planned to be held in a grand way with the lead actor Nani, Dheekshith Shetty and Director Srikanth Odela and producer Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi of the film.

Dasara is a Santhosh Narayanan musical, written directed by Srikanth Odela, produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi. The film is slated for release on March 30, 2023.