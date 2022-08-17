Nani's `Shyam Singha Roy` in contention for Oscars! Read more

NewsEntertainmentRegional
Popular south actor Nitya Pranav Teja, popularly known as Nani starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy'  can be nominated in the upcoming Oscars.

  • Nani starred in the main role
  • The movie was directed by Rahul Sankrityan
  • It is available on Netflix

New Delhi: South actor Nitya Pranav Teja, popularly known as Nani, and Sai Pallavi`s film `Shyam Singha Roy` is in the running for Oscar nominations in three different categories.`Shyam Singha Roy` will compete for Oscar nominations in three categories - `periodic film`, `background score` and `classical cultural dance Indie film`. 

The songs and background score for the movie were provided by Mickey J Meyer. Nani`s epic love story ended up as a blockbuster, despite testing conditions due to Covid-19. The film is an intense period drama set in Kolkata in the 1970s. Director Rahul Sankrityan helmed the project, while Venkat Boyanapalli produced it on a high budget under Niharika Entertainment.

The film received unanimous praise post its release and the same was witnessed in box-office numbers as well. `Shyam Singha Roy` later premiered on Netflix and received the highest ratings and was among the top trending films for 10 weeks.`Shyam Singha Roy` also starred Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian and Rahul Ravindran. Nani and Sai Pallavi left audiences spellbound with their exceptional show in the flashback episodes. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nani is currently shooting for his next biggie `Dasara`, a rustic Telangana-based love story that will release next year. 

