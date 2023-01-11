'Nation will do Naatu Naatu': Proud fans celebrate RRR's historic win at Golden Globe Awards

New Delhi: It's a big day for each and every Indian as SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has made history today. The popular song frlm the film 'Naatu Naatu' bagged Golden Globes Award for 'Best Song in Motion Picture.' SS Rajamouli's magnum opus has become the first Indian film to win at Golden Globe Awards. The 80th edition of one of the most prestigious film awards in Hollywood is currently underway in Los Angeles.

The winner for Best Song - Motion Picture is @mmkeeravaani for their song "Naatu Naatu" featured in @rrrmovie! Congratulations! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ePaXzJ1AoL — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

RRR stars Ram Charan, NTR Jr in lead roles along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. 'Naatu Naatu' has been directed and composed by M. M. Keeravani. Fans all over the world are celebrating the big win of RRR. There are multiple hashtags that are trending on Twitter today like Naatu Naatu, RRR, Golden Globe for RRR and others. Fans are on the seventh cloud and have been lauding the film's team for continuing to create history with their masterpiece. Check out the celebratory tweets:

What a great achievement for Indian cinema @mmkeeravaani music out of the world dance performances of @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan song conception of @ssrajamouli who played on the music dancing capabilities of Indian cinema to woo the global audience won the day for India — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) January 11, 2023

A Huge Huge Hug to @mmkeeravaani the master of melodies !!! — Murali (@movurumuralee) January 11, 2023

A well deserving award... History in making for Indian cinema at global platform... — Santosh (@syeleri2010) January 11, 2023

1.3 billion people from our nation will do Natu Natu…now #RRRMovie — Rajat Sharma (@er_rajat_sharma) January 11, 2023

Proud moments for south film lovers.. congratulations to musical genius @kiranvani garu — ganapathibhargav (@bhargav_wabag) January 11, 2023

'Naatu Naatu' has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Prem Rakshith has choreographed it while the lyrics were penned by Chandrabose. SS Rajamouli directorial 'RRR' released on 24 March 2022 and has won millions of hearts since.