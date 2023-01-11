topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentRegional
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

'Nation will do Naatu Naatu': Proud fans celebrate RRR's historic win at Golden Globe Awards

RRR stars Ram Charan, NTR Jr in lead roles along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. 'Naatu Naatu' has been directed and composed by M. M. Keeravani. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 10:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • RRR stars Ram Charan, NTR Jr in lead roles along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. 'Naatu Naatu' has been directed and composed by M. M. Keeravani.
  • Fans all over the world are celebrating the big win of RRR. There are multiple hashtags that are trending on Twitter today like Naatu Naatu, RRR, Golden Globe for RRR and others.

Trending Photos

'Nation will do Naatu Naatu': Proud fans celebrate RRR's historic win at Golden Globe Awards

New Delhi: It's a big day for each and every Indian as SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has made history today. The popular song frlm the film 'Naatu Naatu' bagged Golden Globes Award for 'Best Song in Motion Picture.' SS Rajamouli's magnum opus has become the first Indian film to win at Golden Globe Awards. The 80th edition of one of the most prestigious film awards in Hollywood is currently underway in Los Angeles.

RRR stars Ram Charan, NTR Jr in lead roles along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. 'Naatu Naatu' has been directed and composed by M. M. Keeravani. Fans all over the world are celebrating the big win of RRR. There are multiple hashtags that are trending on Twitter today like Naatu Naatu, RRR, Golden Globe for RRR and others. Fans are on the seventh cloud and have been lauding the film's team for continuing to create history with their masterpiece. Check out the celebratory tweets:

 

 

 

 

'Naatu Naatu' has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Prem Rakshith has choreographed it while the lyrics were penned by Chandrabose. SS Rajamouli directorial 'RRR' released on 24 March 2022 and has won millions of hearts since.

Live Tv

Golden Globe AwardsGolden Globe Awards 2023Golden Globe 2023RRRNaatu NaatuNaatu Naatu song

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974