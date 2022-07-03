Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan get cosy in latest lovestruck Instagram post

New Delhi: Top actress Nayanthara recently tied the knot with Vignesh Shivan and their pictures made fans go 'Wow.' On Sunday, Shivan treated his Insta fam with yet another adorable click with his wife and the picture has taken over the internet.

Vignesh dropped a super-cute picture that shows them sharing a warm hug as they look into the camera. Shivan and Nayanthara got married on June 9 and recently returned from their honeymoon. The couple can be seen twinning in grey t-shirts and in the background, the beautiful blue sky and palm trees can be seen adding colours to the picture. In the captions, he dropped the lyrics of the song 'Naan Pizhai' from his recently released movie 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.' In the caption, he wrote, "Naan pirandha dhinamaey (the day I was born)"

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9 in Mahabalipuram in an intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony. Several stars attended the wedding, including megastar Rajinikanth, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, director Atlee, Vijay and Ajith. Sharing the wedding pictures on social media, Vignesh wrote, "On a scale of 10 ... She's Nayan & am the one By God's Grace :) jus married #Nayanthara".

On the professional front, Nayanthara has several films in her kitty including 'Jawan' with Shah Rukh Khan, 'Godfather' with Chiranjeevi and 'Gold' with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Live TV