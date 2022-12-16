Nayanthara's Tamil horror thriller film 'Connect' to release in Hindi

New Delhi: Releasing on 22 December, the Tamil horror thriller 'Connect' is all set to bring a nail-biting thrill to the audience with its high horror quotient. As this Nayanthara starrer is coming up with a different kind of horror for the audience, its demand has certainly seen rising among the audience. Having seen the film receiving a great response from all around, the makers have decided to release its Hindi version.

Be it the second collaboration of Ashwin Saravanan with Nayanthara, after Maya to Kher’s return to Tamil cinema after a long gap, Connect has been a very special film that is constantly taking over the hearts of the audience. This has certainly made the makers of the film to release its Hindi version.

Producer Vignesh Shivan shared, "The audience is appreciating the work of Nayanthara in the north and since the topic is widely relatable to the masses we are planning to release the film in Hindi along with Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. It is yet another amazing horror film by our director Ashwin who is the best in this genre. His previous films, 'Maya' and 'Game Over' were both watched by the Hindi belt audience and garnered immense love and we are sure that 'Connect' will also receive the same response."

Produced by Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures, 'Connect' is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The film stars Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai. The film is written by Ashwin Saravanan and Kaavya Ramkumar and is all set to release on 22 December 2022.