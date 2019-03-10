Nikhil Siddhartha to star in sequel of Karthikeya?

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha might give a nod to the sequel of Karthikeya, a mystery-thriller, which released in 2014. Chandoo Mondeti, director of Karthikeya is writing the script for the sequel for the film and if everything works on time, Nikhil might say yes to this film. Though Nikhil announced two years ago itself that the sequel is on cards, it is not yet not sure whether the actor will stick to the sequel or take up other projects in between. Abhishek Nama will be bankrolling this film.

Karthikeya registered huge collections at the box office and Swathi played the leading lady in this film which also had Praveen, Sathya and others in key roles.

Presently, Nikhil is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Arjun Suravaram, which was initially titled Mudra. The film has Lavanya Tripathi as the leading lady. The theatrical trailer is already out on YouTube and the film is a thriller in which Nikhil plays a journalist. The story of the film revolves around an aspiring investigative journalist who uncovers a crime syndicate selling forged degrees. This film is an official remake of Tamil blockbuster film Kanithan, which was directed by T N Santosh and he is directing the Telugu version too.

After a string of flops, this film being a hit was like a relief for Nikhil. Unfortunately, Nikhil has seen a lot of ups and downs and is still struggling in establishing himself in the industry here. His recent outing Kirrak Party was also a debacle at the box office.