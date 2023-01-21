topStoriesenglish
NTR Jr's 2003-hit film 'Simhadri' to re-release on his birthday this year

As per the sources, the makers of the movie `Simhadri` have planned to re-release the 2003 hit movie on 20 May, which marks the birthday of the `RRR` fame star.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
NTR Jr's 2003-hit film 'Simhadri' to re-release on his birthday this year

New Delhi: Helmed by S S Rajamouli, NTR Jr starrer `Simhadri` (2003) is all set to hit the theatres one more time to celebrate the birthday of the South actor.

As per the sources, the makers of the movie `Simhadri` have planned to re-release the 2003 hit movie on 20 May, which marks the birthday of the `RRR` fame star.

The makers have planned a grand celebration for the re-release of the movie. NTR Jr`s `Aadi` was also re-released last year and the response from his fans and supporters was overwhelming.

The grandson of N T Rama Rao Senior, NTR Jr is surely living the moments of his life as his movie `RRR` bagged the prestigious Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards this year.

He is known to be one of the favourite actors of the acclaimed director S S Rajamouli, with whom he has collaborated on multiple projects prior to `RRR.`

